Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says don't assume the coronavirus will fade during warm weather. (Good Morning America)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says don't assume the coronavirus will fade during warm weather.

Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" there's a precedent with other infections like influenza that "when the virus gets warmer that the virus goes down in its ability to replicate, to spread."

But Fauci added "having said that, one should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather. You must assume that the virus will continue to do its thing. If we get some help from the weather, so be it, fine. But I don't think we need to assume that."

RELATED: Dr. Fauci says coronavirus could become seasonal, unlikely to be under control globally

He was asked about the New York Times story that research indicates the coronavirus that began circulating in New York in mid-February came mainly from Europe, not Asia.

"I think that's probably correct," Fauci said. He notes that "Europe became the epicenter pretty quickly after China really exploded with their cases."

