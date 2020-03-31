coronavirus new york city

Empire State building lights up like an ambulance for medical workers in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- The Empire State Building is honoring workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top of the iconic building was adorned in red, and surrounded with revolving red and white lights to resemble an ambulance and siren.

The lights will continue every night through the crisis as a "Thank you" to all the brave health care workers and first responders.

There was also a music and light show accompanied by the Alicia Keys' song "Empire State of Mind."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york cityhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorku.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Chicago-born nurse who died from coronavirus remembered as hero, family says
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
Videos show how coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
LA supervisors to vote on removing sheriff as head of emergency ops
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures a year after his death
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
SoCal nail salons donate supplies to health care workers
Show More
Dreaming of You: Why we still love Selena
Privacy, security concerns for Zoom users, official says
OC company offers curbside pickup for produce boxes
Essential workers on front lines facing increased stress, health worries
Man accused in sword attack fatally shot by police in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News