Even vaccinated California workers may have to keep masks on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California workplace regulators are considering whether to end mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will meet Thursday morning to discuss the proposed workplace rules.Masks would still be required if anyone in a room was not fully vaccinated, according to the proposal. But this rivals guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says that fully vaccinated people don't need to wear face coverings or practice distancing in nearly all situations.The rules being considered also frustrate business groups because they set a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. But the OSHA's staff says conditions are different among workers, who should remain masked unless everyone else in their workspace also is vaccinated.California is set to follow the CDC's recommendation starting June 15.Los Angeles County is signaling it will align with California's standards on June 15."People who have not yet been vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, need to continue to wear their masks when they're around other people not in their household close than 6 feet," said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County public health director. "Particularly, to pay attention to mask wearing when you're indoors. So I would imagine that the state is gonna align with that by making it clear that if you're not vaccinated, you need to keep protecting yourself and protecting other people who are not vaccinated."If the board approves the proposal, it will be sent to the state Office of Administrative Law, which will have 10 days to decide on the proposal.