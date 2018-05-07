Explore fitness tracker features you may not know about

Whether you are taking a brisk walk through the park or running on the treadmill, you probably use your fitness tracker to count steps, but trackers have some features you may not even know about that can help you stay healthy.Whether it's a smartwatch or a Fitbit, it seems like everyone has one.The use of fitness trackers and other wearable technology is expected to grow to $11.2 billion by 2020."We now have a multi-dimensional sensor which can capture a lot of information about how an individual moves through the world," explained cardiologist Dr. Marvin Slepian.So what features are you not using that you should? Try monitoring your heart rate. You can see how your heart rate changes during different types of exercise, while the feature allows you to target certain fitness goals more closely.Using the GPS feature, you can try a new running route and never have to worry about getting lost.Some fitness trackers include altimeters so you can see how elevation changes affect your workout.Also, you don't only have to use your fitness tracker to work out, you can use it to relax, too. Look for trackers with breathing reminders or ones that have meditation apps that help you de-stress.One more feature that's sometimes overlooked? Trackers with specific metrics for running laps or revolutions for cycling. They can help you get better at one specific sport.