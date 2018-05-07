CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Explore fitness tracker features you may not know about

EMBED </>More Videos

Fitness trackers have some features you may not even know about that can help you stay healthy. (KABC)

By
Whether you are taking a brisk walk through the park or running on the treadmill, you probably use your fitness tracker to count steps, but trackers have some features you may not even know about that can help you stay healthy.

Whether it's a smartwatch or a Fitbit, it seems like everyone has one.

The use of fitness trackers and other wearable technology is expected to grow to $11.2 billion by 2020.

"We now have a multi-dimensional sensor which can capture a lot of information about how an individual moves through the world," explained cardiologist Dr. Marvin Slepian.

So what features are you not using that you should? Try monitoring your heart rate. You can see how your heart rate changes during different types of exercise, while the feature allows you to target certain fitness goals more closely.

Using the GPS feature, you can try a new running route and never have to worry about getting lost.

Some fitness trackers include altimeters so you can see how elevation changes affect your workout.

Also, you don't only have to use your fitness tracker to work out, you can use it to relax, too. Look for trackers with breathing reminders or ones that have meditation apps that help you de-stress.

One more feature that's sometimes overlooked? Trackers with specific metrics for running laps or revolutions for cycling. They can help you get better at one specific sport.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthfitnesstechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News