Yucaipa outbreak: Family members of nursing facility residents claim lack of information over COVID-19 cases

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members of residents and employees at a nursing facility in Yucaipa, where health officials are investigating a "concentrated COVID-19 outbreak," say they have not been properly informed about the critical situation.

Twelve people at Cedar Mountain Post Acute have tested positive for the virus and an 89-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died last week, according to health officials.

Over the weekend, staff in protective gear removed beds and wheelchairs to clean inside the facility.

"They haven't reached out to us. They haven't reached out to the families. I want to see, for one, if my dad has the virus and then I want to see if he's even been tested for it," said one family member who wished to remain unidentified.

Yucaipa outbreak: Authorities responding to nursing facility with 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Meanwhile, others like Edith Gomez of Calimesa claim residents at the facility aren't being properly protected.

San Bernardino county health officials are working to test all residents and employees of the facility, as well as another nursing facility in Mentone, where a resident was showing symptoms of the virus.

"The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities," said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.

Cedar Mountain has not responded to a request for comment.

As of Monday morning, San Bernardino County has confirmed 111 cases and three related deaths.

