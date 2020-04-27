Coronavirus California

Family shares struggles of finding COVID-19 plasma; donor denied because he's gay

By
CHINO HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- Kelli Bronson of Chino Hills hasn't seen her 55-year-old husband Timothy Bronson in nearly two weeks, unable to visit him at San Antonio Regional Medical Center in Upland where he's being treated for COVID-19.

"We're very hopeful that the plasma will be an effective treatment for him, and that he'll make a full recovery," said Bronson.

Timothy Bronson is an essential worker, a manager of Super A Foods Grocery Store in Glassell Park. The Bronsons have been desperate to get Timothy plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient, but it was a slow and difficult process.

"We had a plasma donor who met all the criteria, made it through screening process and because of some ridiculous outdated FDA regulation that state's a homosexual man could not donate his plasma, he had to be turned away," said Kelli Bronson.

The FDA has been petitioned to change that rule, which dates back to the HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s and currently requires gay men to wait three months after having COVID-19 to give blood. Timothy Bronson had to wait four more days for a second plasma match and received the treatment Sunday night. His doctor says recovered COVID patients have encountered difficulty in obtaining a second test to prove they're negative.

"I just don't see a strong effort nationwide to go after these patients to obtain their plasma. I'm not sure why, and I'm frustrated myself, and I hope there's more effort," said Timothy Bronson's doctor, Dr. Elbert Chang, who is the director of pulmonary at San Antonio Regional Medical Center.

"There needs to be a national registry of coronavirus sufferers who have met the criteria, who have gone through the screening process so that other people in the same situation as my husband aren't waiting," said Kelli Bronson.

For more information on how you can donate plasma, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/faq.html#donating-blood-covid-19-convalescent-plasma

More resources:

https://covidplasma.org/

www.redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschino hillssan bernardino countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusred crosscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
Newsom blasts Californians who went to crowded beaches
VIDEO: Anti-lockdown protesters arrested at closed San Diego area beach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom blasts Californians who went to crowded beaches
Protesters in Orange call for OC's reopening
NASA engineers in Pasadena design advanced ventilator
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
VIDEO: Anti-lockdown protesters arrested at closed San Diego area beach
Lakers return $4.6M PPP loan in deference to small businesses, ESPN reports
Show More
LA judge orders release of migrant children in custody
SoCal Molly Maid franchise staying afloat by cleaning first responders' homes
OC Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
This school lit up its football field to honor its seniors
More TOP STORIES News