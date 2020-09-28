Health & Fitness

Dr. Fauci: 'We are not in a good place' as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW YORK -- With the U.S. averaging 40,000 new cases per day, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is "not in a good place" right now.

"It's something you don't want to be in a position like that as the weather starts getting cold," Fauci said, warning that the numbers are particularly worrying to him as the colder months set in and people begin to move to more inside activities.

In August, Fauci said the U.S. needed to get to 10,000 cases per day to have some control over the coronavirus.

Fauci is warning that we may see an increase in deaths as states show an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, Florida's beaches, bars and restaurants were packed, just days after the governor eased coronavirus restrictions.

The Sunshine State is now in phase 3, allowing bars and nightclubs to reopen. The three-page executive order also lifted occupancy restrictions on restaurants, and suspended any enforcement on fines tied to face masks.

Fauci said the reopening in Florida is concerning and that they have to be very careful.

He said they are "asking for trouble," if these large congregations are done without masks.

He reiterated to continue to follow the common health protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci says it could be late 2021 before life is 'back to normal'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesgmacoronavirusanthony faucicovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Ana winds, heat bring increased threat of wildfires across parts of SoCal
Six arrested in Burbank for EDD scam, found with $40K cash, gun
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
What is California Prop. 18?
Joe Montana thwarts attempted kidnapping of grandchild in Malibu
Fundraiser helps family of 19-year-old killed in Gardena crash
LAPD officer pistol-whipped in attack at station in San Pedro
Show More
Glass Fire explodes to 11,000 acres in NorCal
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
All-female firefighter crew breaks barriers in Florida
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Popular West Hollywood gay bar Gold Coast closing
More TOP STORIES News