Mass vaccination site to open Tuesday at Cal State LA, with capacity to inoculate thousands daily

The Cal State L.A. site, along with a similar site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of California.
A senior FEMA official told ABC News that the site will be receiving a weekly allotment of 42,000 vaccines for the next several weeks. The community-focused site will be open for both drive-thru and walk-up appointments and will also deploy a mobile clinic that will visit local community centers and schools.
"Folks will be able to come to Cal State L.A. using transit and then walk up and get their vaccine," Jose Gomez, executive vice president and provost of the university, told reporters last week.
The site is part of the Biden administration's effort to vaccinate 100 million Americans during the president's first 100 days in office. However, federal officials overseeing the site say it will likely take a few weeks before it becomes fully operational, while simultaneously stressing their belief that vaccine supply will not be an issue.
Officials said the two California locations were chosen because they're in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are home to essential workers who have borne the brunt of keeping the economy open over the past year.
"We are grateful to President Biden and Governor Newsom for marshaling federal and state resources to significantly increase our ability to vaccinate our residents in Los Angeles County," said Hilda Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. "Our county and in particular our Latinx residents have been absolutely devastated by COVID-19. Establishing this large scale federal-state community vaccination center on the Cal State L.A. campus, in the heart of Los Angeles County and in a hard-hit community, is a welcome signal that we are ramping up at the federal, state and local level with the practical, boots-on-the-ground solutions we need to put an end to this deadly pandemic."
Gov. Gavin Newsom says that in addition to much-needed vaccines, he hopes the sites will also create some job opportunities for local residents. FEMA will provide resources and federal staffing support, as well as operational support.
Registration for vaccine appointments at the Cal State L.A. site will be available at https://myturn.ca.gov.
City News Service contributed to this report.
