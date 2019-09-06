Public health officials confirm first known vaping-associated death in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Public health officials are investigating the first known death in Los Angeles County related to the use of e-cigarettes, also known as vaping.
A total of 12 cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury have been reported in the county, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
The department is urging the public to take precautions amid an increase in cases across the nation.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
