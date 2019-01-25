EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5007126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The extra benefits of yearly flu shots

The number of people coming down with the flu is increasing.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says three more children died of flu-related causes last week, bringing the total number to 22 this season.Flu activity is expected to remain elevated for several more weeks.Schools in several states, including California, have had to cancel classes because of an outbreak of the flu.Federal health officials say up to 11.4 million people have been sick with the flu so far this season.