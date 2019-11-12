Health & Fitness

Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for procedure to relieve pressure on brain

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga. (John Amis)

ATLANTA -- Former president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized Monday night in Atlanta, his spokesperson said.

The official Carter Foundation said in a tweet that the 95-year-old is at Emory University Hospital for a procedure "to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls."

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, the statement said. Carter's wife Rosalynn is with him at the hospital and he is resting comfortably, his spokesperson said.



Carter is the oldest surviving president. He was hospitalized twice in October for falls, including one at his Georgia home in which he sustained a minor fracture to his pelvis. In May he underwent surgery after falling and breaking his hip while leaving for a hunting trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiajimmy carterhospitalu.s. & worldpolitics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Diego State freshman dies after attending frat party
Mass held in support of DACA Dreamers
LA Archbishop expected to make history
Pursuit suspects at large after chase ends in Thousand Oaks
Veterans Day LA honors Southern Californians who have served
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Porto's thanks vets with free box of pastries
Show More
Video shows police handcuffing woman for selling churros at NY subway station
Retired Air Force inspector general reflects on importance of service
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
4 officers injured after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Pacoima
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News