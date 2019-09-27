Free dental care draws hundreds to National Orange Show in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Frank Clark stared into a mirror grinning from ear-to-ear then ran his tongue across his new set of teeth. For far to long, the Sylmar resident had gone without a proper set of dentures."Before I was embarrassed. I couldn't really talk to people, I didn't want to eat in public," said Clark.Clark was one of nearly 2,000 people expected to attend a two-day free dental clinic taking place at National Orange Show in San Bernardino.The event is put on by the California Dental Association Foundation and helps provide basic to more-comprehensive oral care."There is no qualifications we don't ask for ID so if there are any concerns about that anybody can come down," said Dr. Gerald Middleton, D.D.S., one of the organizers.On Friday and Saturday, patients are invited to come in for a preliminary screening and x-ray to determine which service they need."I came to have my upper dentures repaired because I had a fall and they cracked all over and I am going back through the line again to get an extract, a tooth extracted," said Grand Terrace resident, Francine Brady.Dentist and dental professionals volunteered to provide fillings. extractions, cleanings, limited dentures and partial dentures, and root canals."It is a privilege and an honor in my profession to be able to give back someone a smile that they once had," said Dr. Allen Wong, D.D.S.Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. On Saturday, Sept. 28, doors open at 5:30 a.m. The National Orange Show is located at 689 South E. Street.No ID is required, and parking is free.