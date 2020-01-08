Health & Fitness

Girl severely burned when her mouth catches on fire during visit to dentist

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KABC) -- A routine dental procedure turned into a nightmare for a 5-year-old girl.

Her family says she ended up with serious burns when her mouth caught on fire while she was under anesthesia, having crowns put on.

It happened last year at Just for Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics in Las Vegas.

The family is now suing the dental practice.

"A spark was created in her mouth from the dental bur which then caused the throat pack to catch on fire and unfortunately causing some pretty severe burns," said the family lawyer.

The lawyer says the girl is doing well and is not expected to have permanent injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslas vegasnevadahealthmedicaldentistlawsuitlas vegasburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board: Iranian official
Ontario police warn of social media use after teen kidnapping
'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide
New supermarket opening in Watts
Death of 4-year-old Oxnard boy ruled accidental
Emotional farewell held for man who was a giant in the LAPD
Show More
Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for SoCal residents
Diapers, menstrual hygiene products exempt from CA sales tax through 2021
Australia fires: Angeles National Forest crew joins fire fight
Security footage shows prowlers sneaking around Covina homes
Gunman, 93, allegedly opens fire on apartment worker: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News