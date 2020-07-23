COVID: Glendale City Council approves policy to issue fine for not wearing mask; $400 for first offense

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6326331" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city of Calabasas enacted a policy of issuing citations and fines to people not wearing masks in public.

Face coverings are REQUIRED in the City of Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Glendale City Council on Tuesday approved a policy to issue a minimum $400 fine to anyone who does not wear a facial covering in public.The city's face covering order allows businesses to refuse service to any person does not wear a mask or comply with physical distancing.It also authorizes citations of $400 to individuals and businesses for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $2,000 for the third.People exempted from the policy include children under the age of 2, children with breathing problems and individuals with breathing disabilities.