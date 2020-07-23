Coronavirus California

COVID: Glendale City Council approves policy to issue fine for not wearing mask; $400 for first offense

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Glendale City Council on Tuesday approved a policy to issue a minimum $400 fine to anyone who does not wear a facial covering in public.

The city's face covering order allows businesses to refuse service to any person does not wear a mask or comply with physical distancing.

It also authorizes citations of $400 to individuals and businesses for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $2,000 for the third.

COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public
The city of Calabasas enacted a policy of issuing citations and fines to people not wearing masks in public.


People exempted from the policy include children under the age of 2, children with breathing problems and individuals with breathing disabilities.

