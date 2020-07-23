COVID: Glendale City Council approves policy to issue fine for not wearing mask; $400 for first offense

The city's face covering order allows businesses to refuse service to any person does not wear a mask or comply with physical distancing.
It also authorizes citations of $400 to individuals and businesses for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $2,000 for the third.
COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public
People exempted from the policy include children under the age of 2, children with breathing problems and individuals with breathing disabilities.
Face coverings are REQUIRED in the City of Glendale. https://t.co/k0XdRaIyAC pic.twitter.com/fJ9gaYh2iL— City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) July 22, 2020