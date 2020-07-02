Health & Fitness

Not wearing a mask in West Hollywood could cost you $300

Deputies in West Hollywood will issue citations for people without face coverings, with first-time offenders facing a $300 fine.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- L.A. County sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood will start to crack down on people who don't wear face coverings in public.

Deputies in the city will issue citations for people without face coverings, with first-time offenders facing a $300 fine, according to the West Hollywood sheriff's station.

Authorities made the announcement Wednesday evening.

"Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public," a statement from the station said. "Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to Community health is too great."



First-time offenders will be fined $250 and a $50 fee, for a total of $300.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order June 18 for everyone to wear a face covering, and the West Hollywood sheriff's station says it has been educating the public about the need for face coverings since then.

Some people are exempt from wearing a mask under Newsom's order. Exemptions include children aged 2 and under, people who are hearing impaired and people with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 infection rate in California has surged.
