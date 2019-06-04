EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Yoga expert Desi Bartlett says restorative yoga and a breathing technique called ujjayi taps into a certain part of our nervous system that is needed to relax and get to sleep.
"The parasympathetic nervous system is also referred to relax and restore. That's when we go into that place with our body repairing. When we're in the sleep state, when we are really really relaxed," said Bartlett.
Along with yoga poses, breathing is crucial. And Bartlett says there's something called ujjayi that actually makes a difference - right through your diaphragm and belly and also your mind.
Watch the video above for tips to unwind and get rest.
Yoga and breath work a good combination for a great night sleep
