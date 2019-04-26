Health & Fitness

Vaccine proposal: Health officials would mandate shots for kids, not doctors

California lawmakers are moving forward with a plan for tougher rules on vaccinations.

Hundreds of people testified against the proposal, but a committee approved it late Wednesday night.

The move would give state public health officials, instead of local doctors, the power to decide which kids can skip the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the United States now has the highest number of measles cases in a year since measles were eliminated in 2000, with 695 measles cases reported in 22 states.

Los Angeles public health officials declared a measles outbreak in the county, making it the latest metro area to be struck by the illness.

Some lawmakers say stronger oversight is needed to stop fraudulent exemptions.

The proposal now heads to a fiscal committee.
