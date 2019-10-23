Health & Fitness

Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials are warning the public about another case of measles involving a person who visited Disneyland last week.

The person visited Disneyland on Oct. 16, between 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m., and a Los Angeles Starbucks location at 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd. between 7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to a news release from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Anyone who was in those areas at that time may be at risk of developing measles, with symptoms appearing up to 21 days after the exposure.

Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates

Health officials are reminding the public to check their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If any symptoms develop, such as a fever or unexplained rash, individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider immediately.

MORE: New state law will make it harder to get exemptions from measles vaccine

There have been 19 measles cases among L.A. County residents this year and 11 non-resident cases that traveled through the region, excluding Long Beach and Pasadena.

The majority of the cases were found among patients who were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.
