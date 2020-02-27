Coronavirus

How coronavirus compares with the flu

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.

Both are viruses and cause fever, cough, body aches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea.

They can range from mild to severe, and both diseases are potentially deadly.

Neither virus is treatable with antibiotics, but the flu can be treated with anti-viral drugs that can help lessen symptoms and the duration.

One big difference is there is there is no vaccine for coronavirus, although several options are being studied.

Experts say your best bet to avoid the flu is to get a flu shot, and it's still not too late.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
Lone man under quarantine at Naval Base Ventura County
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
OC woman recounts coronavirus quarantine experience on cruise ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hearse carrying body stolen from Pasadena church
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
Valet crashes Mustang into West Hollywood home
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
OC pet clinic uses stem cells to help heal dog with arthritis
Video shows chaotic confrontation in Echo Park during cleanup effort
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Sylmar
Show More
Highland Park corn man retires after 23 years
Tuskegee airman, WWII vet in LA honored as 'Hero Among Us'
Lexi Altobelli gets internship at sports agent's company, fulfilling Kobe's wish
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Vet treats homeless people's pets across CA for free
More TOP STORIES News