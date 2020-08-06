Health & Fitness

Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion hours after LA mayor vows party crackdown

On the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened new sanctions against large gatherings, hundreds of people gathered at a lavish home in Holmby Hills for a celebration.
HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of revelers were seen at a large celebration in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills, with many not wearing face coverings or practicing physical distancing.

AIR7 HD was over the party at a mansion along Beverly Glen Boulevard near the UCLA campus and the Los Angeles Country Club Wednesday night.

Video captured guests celebrating, dancing and gathering closer than six feet. Most were not wearing masks.

The celebration comes on the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti implored Angelenos to follow county health orders and not gather in large crowds to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He announced a new measure designed to crack down on party houses and other venues that violate health orders.

If a large party is held at a home or business in violation of health orders, the Department of Water and Power will be authorized to shut off utility service at the property, Garcetti said.

Beginning Friday, if police confirm a large gathering at a property that has repeatedly violated orders, the LAPD will provide notice to the city to request utilities for that property be shut off within 48 hours.

Garcetti specified the orders were not intended to target small gatherings in homes.

On Monday, AIR7 HD also captured video of a packed house party on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest. Gunfire later erupted near the party, killing one person and injuring four others.

"These super-spreader events, and super-spreader people have a disproportionate impact on the lives we are losing and we cannot let that happen like we saw on Mulholland drive on Monday night," Garcetti said Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessholmby hillslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcetticoronaviruspartycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase through the Valley ends in violent crash - VIDEO
FBI serves search warrant at Jake Paul's Calabasas home
Music producer Detail arrested on sexual assault charges
Man beaten, robbed of his life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Lancaster deputies chase down their own stolen patrol car
Krispy Kreme giving away donuts, coffee to teachers
Garcetti says DWP will shut off power at illegal party houses
Show More
Summer movie meltdown as COVID shutdowns devastate box office
Video shows Beirut blast as bride poses on her wedding day
Compton mayor shares harrowing experience during traffic stop
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure in the workplace
Palm Springs nurse with COVID-19 in need of lung transplant
More TOP STORIES News