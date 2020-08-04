Society

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near massive mansion party in Beverly Crest where many seen without masks

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and three were injured after a shooting near a massive house party at a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles, where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a reported shooting in the 13000 block of Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, where three victims were found, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One victim was in grave condition and later died. Two victims were reported to be in critical but stable condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Hundreds gathered for a massive party at a Mulholland mansion on Monday with little social distancing and even fewer masks.


A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.

A man who attended the party told ABC7 that he was there to shoot a music video. He said everything appeared to be fine until all of a sudden, partygoers heard gunshots.
LAPD officers arrived at the mansion gates earlier on Monday evening, but the huge party just kept on going.

Speaking to reporters at the scene Tuesday morning, Lt. Chris Ramirez said officers initially departed after guests who had spilled out onto street returned to the property and the music volume was "deemed to be in compliance." However, several parking citations were issued and a number of vehicles were towed.

News video from AIR7 HD showed several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway. There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, health officials have been warning that such mass gatherings are "super spreaders" of the coronavirus.

The LAPD told ABC7 there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers were not breaking any laws at the time, and the agency is not enforcing health code violations.

Ramirez said the homicide was being investigated as gang-related.

