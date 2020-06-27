Ask the Doctor: What safety precautions should we take before returning to hair salons?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6268528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As airline travel continues to increase amid the coronavirus pandemic, here are some tips from LA emergency medicine physician Dr. Michael Daignault before you hit the skies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.

Is there a COVID-19 spike in California? Do I really have to wear a mask outdoors? Did the protests lead to more infections? We asked a doctor five questions about the coronavirus surge in CA.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo answered questions from ABC7 viewers, including what safety precautions should be taken before heading back to the hair salon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.One Southern California resident asked how she could best protect herself when returning to the hair salon after several months away. Dr. Cardillo reiterated what he has been saying for weeks about going out amid the pandemic."You have to decide what is absolutely necessary and what is a luxury," said Cardillo. "It you don't have to get your hair done, please don't. But if you need to, you have to mask 100%. Do not touch anything in the salon. Don't touch anything that would be shared by other patrons, like a credit card machine. Make sure you maintain six feet from all other patrons in the salon and have as limited contact as you can with the person doing your hair. They need to wear a mask and a shield."Dr. Cardillo also commended on the CDC's removal of a specific age requirement to those likely to contract COVID-19.'We were saying above 65 you are at risk. That was interpreted by some younger people as no risk. We are seeing a lot of patients in their 20s that are severely ill. The virus does not really mind how old you are."