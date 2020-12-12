Coronavirus California

LA County: Record-setting number of COVID cases reported for 2nd time in as many days

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Friday reported 13,815 new COVID-19 cases, shattering the county's record for the number of cases for the second time in two days.

For context, the county two weeks ago was averaging 4,200 new cases per day, but this week's average is 10,200, said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

"We're in uncharted territory at this point,'' Ferrer said at an online briefing. "We're seeing daily numbers of cases and hospitalizations that we've not experienced and frankly did not anticipate. Our intensive care unit capacity continues to drop. We're on a very dangerous track to seeing unprecedented and catastrophic suffering and death here in L.A. County if we can't stop the surge."

Ferrer asked all residents of the county to stay home as much as possible.

EXPLAINER: When and where? How COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America" breaks down what we know about the future of the coronavirus vaccine.


The nearly 14,000 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total of 501,635 since the start of the pandemic. By comparison, no state in the U.S. reported a higher number of new cases on Thursday: 12,211 were confirmed in Texas and 12,700 in Pennsylvania.

The death toll also grew Friday, with L.A. county announcing 50 more fatalities.

Hospitalization numbers also continued an alarming climb, with the county reporting 3,624 people being treated for the coronavirus, and 23% of those people, or about 830, were in intensive care.

Advisory panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in US
EMBED More News Videos

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee's recommendation.


Ferrer said if current trends continue, the number of coronavirus patients hospitalized and in intensive care could double in two weeks - a troubling circumstance given the roughly 2,100 available adult ICU beds in the entire county.

"The impact of these Thanksgiving surges of cases, on top of already rising cases, is creating extraordinary stress" on the county's health care system, Ferrer said. "We cannot undo what's already been done. And collectively we're going to all pay a very high price for the actions we were taking in the past."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
13 more CA counties join stay-at-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-floor window in OC
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
Show More
SoCal hospitals preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
VIDEO: Chapman students surprise professor over Zoom
FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf, alleging abusive relationship
Zodiac Killer's cipher sent to CA newspaper in 1969 reportedly solved by experts
Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties
More TOP STORIES News