SoCal coronavirus update: Officials confirm 25 additional deaths, 239 new cases in Los Angeles County

April 14, 2020
4 a.m.
A new walk-in coronavirus testing site opens at the Kedren Community Health Center in South L.A., bringing the number of testing sites across L.A. County to about two dozen. So far, more than 46,000 people have been tested. L.A. County has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state.
Testing sites in Montclair and at the Perris Fairgrounds in Riverside County are also set to open Tuesday.
12 a.m.
Like in many other cities, face coverings are now mandatory in Costa Mesa. The order went into effect at midnight. People must now wear face coverings whenever they're in public and during essential activities such as grocery shopping and visiting the pharmacy.
The order also requires workers at essential businesses to wear face coverings on the job.
April 13, 2020
11 p.m.
Seven crew members aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Monday.
5:15 p.m.
Los Angeles is making cash grants available via debit card for some of the lowest-income Angelenos hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday.
The Angeleno Card is a debit card to provide cash assistance to some of the neediest families. Grants will be given in amounts of $700, $1,100 or $1,500 depending on income and household size, Garcetti said.
Eligibility for the grants falls under three criteria: First, the recipient must live in the city of Los Angeles. Second, the recipient must have a family income level that was below the federal poverty line before the COVID-19 crisis. And third, the family must have fallen into deeper economic hardship because of the crisis, with, for example, a 50% loss in household income.
Immigration status will not be considered in the grant application.
Applications for the grant will be taken only from Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to Thursday 4:30 p.m.
Information will be available at that time online here. Those without internet access may call to apply: (213)252-3040.
Those who wish to donate to help other Angelenos may do so through the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials reported 25 additional deaths and 239 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 9,420. The cases on Monday are the lowest number of new cases since March 26.
Health officials also said 23 of the new cases were homeless, which is a slight increase. In jail facilities there are 89 cases.
Three health care workers have died in the past month, two in hospitals and one in correctional health. About 43 percent of positive cases were from hospitals. About 52,000 people have been tested across Los Angeles County and 13% were positive for COVID-19.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 687 people in California have died from coronavirus. Also, he confirmed that the state confirmed 22,348 new COVID-19 cases, along with 3,015 patients hospitalized and 1,178 patients in the ICU.
The governor also said he will unveil California's plan to reopen the state's economy and ease "safer-at-home" restrictions.
7 a.m.
Starting Monday, the North Central and West Valley animal centers will temporarily close as a safety precaution for their employees. The animals at those shelters will be transferred to the four remaining city shelters that are still open: East Valley, Harbor, Chesterfield Square and West L.A. Officials with L.A. Animal Services say that over 900 animals were adopted last month, and 307 were placed in foster care.
Those interested in adopting or fostering can do so by visiting the agency's website or calling (888) 452-7381.
6:30 a.m.
The trail around the Silver Lake Reservoir, one of L.A.'s most popular walking and running paths, is now one-way. The trail change, which went into effect on Monday, will follow a counterclockwise direction around the trail in an effort to promote physical distancing. Officials are considering closing the path if people don't follow the new rule.
4:30 a.m.
Fifty-four LAPD employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with 13 back at work, two still in the hospital and the rest recovering at home. In addition, 16 members of the L.A. Fire Department have also come down with the virus - one is in the hospital, seven are back at work, and the other eight are at home recovering.
Meanwhile, 53 cases have now been confirmed in L.A. County jails. Eight of those cases involve inmates, the other 45 are all staff members. Two staff members at the county juvenile hall in Sylmar have also tested positive for the virus.
4 a.m.
The former St. Vincent Medical Center reopens to help ease the pressure on local hospitals. The hospital, which is being called a Los Angeles Surge Hospital, is a temporary facility for COVID-19 patients and has 266 beds.
April 12, 2020
3:40 p.m.
Los Angeles County is reporting 31 new deaths and 323 additional cases of coronavirus. Of the deaths, 25 people were over age 65 and six were between ages 41-65. The county has now reported a total of 296, and of those 83% had underlying health conditions.
1:30 p.m.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has released new coronavirus numbers, revealing at least 80 inmates and 55 sheriff's department employees have tested positive for the virus.
The increase is a major jump from a report issued earlier this month.
However, out of the 80 inmates, 16 have recovered and are no longer quarantined. Of the 55 department employees, three have returned to work and more are expected to do so in the coming weeks.
So far, two Riverside County sheriff's deputies have died from COVID-19.
Last week, Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year veteran who worked at the Cois Byrd Detention Facility in Murrieta as a corrections deputy, died of COVID-19.
Hours later, Deputy David Werksman, a bomb squad technician turned administrator for the agency, also died from virus-related complications, officials said.
1 p.m.
The City of Pasadena is joining many other cities, including Los Angeles, by requiring workers and customers at essential businesses to wear protective face coverings.
However, the new order does not apply to residents jogging or walking alone in their neighborhood.
Officials urge people to not use medical-grade masks but rather use scarves, bandanas or other fabric masks and wash daily after a single use.
9:30 a.m.
The Grand Princess cruise ship is anchored in the waters 80 miles off the coast of Los Angeles. In a statement, Grand Princess said the ship will remain anchored there for the duration of the global fleet's pause in operations, which is expected to last until at least mid-May.
The ship originally docked in Oakland in March with a COVID-19 outbreak onboard and offloaded all of its passengers there, but there are still more than 600 crew members onboard.
7 a.m.
Albertsons, Ralphs, Walmart, Home Depot, and Whole Foods are all open for most on Easter. Hours vary depending on the Albertsons location. Ralphs, Home Depot and Whole Foods close at 6 p.m., and Walmart closes its doors at 8:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, stores like Costco, Trader Joes, Lowes and Sprouts are closed.
6 a.m.
Church services across Southern California will look different this Easter Sunday with virtual celebrations.
Worshippers in Los Angeles County are being urged to stay home, but in Riverside County, drive-in church services will be allowed on Sunday. The change in Riverside County is a temporary reversal from last week's order to close all churches, including drive-ins.
The service will be prohibited again after Easter Sunday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
April 11, 2020
A day after extending the "safer at home" order throughout Los Angeles County, public health officials on Saturday confirmed 25 additional deaths and 456 new COVID-19 cases across the county. Twenty-one of the individuals who passed away were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, according to officials. Of the county's total number of coronavirus-related deaths, 83% had underlying health conditions.
April 10, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the launch of Los Angeles Emergency Childcare Connection in partnership with area hospitals, providing options for essential workers who need someone to watch their children amid the coronavirus pandemic while they are at work.
He also announced street paving and sweeping will be shifted from residential streets to major corridors to reduce the impact on residents and expedite road repair on Los Angeles streets as residents stay home during the Safer at Home order. http://StreetsLA.LACity.org/ADAPT
1:30 p.m.
Health and elected officials on Friday announced the "safer at home" order that has been in effect throughout Los Angeles County since last month will be extended until at least May 15. The announcement was made during the county's daily briefing, where officials also said face coverings will be required in public countywide beginning at midnight on April 15.
WATCH: Dr. Ferrer shows how to properly wear mask to limit COVID-19 transmission
1 p.m.
Health officials on Friday announced 475 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of cases to 8,430. Authorities also announced 18 additional deaths, bringing the total number coronavirus-related deaths to 241. The mortality rate in the county has risen to 2.9%.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 541 more people have died in California due to the coronavirus. Also, he confirmed that the state saw 19,472 new COVID-19 cases, and there are 2,897 patients in the hospital, and 1,145 patients are in the ICU.
Newsom also said at his daily news briefing that out of California's 1,224 skilled nursing homes, 191 facilities are being investigated for COVID-19. These 191 facilities have 1,266 individuals affected by coronavirus. Also at the briefing, an expert said if California continues social distancing, the state's peak for the coronavirus is projected to be lower than expected. He added that FEMA is helping send daily nutritious meals to seniors who have been affected by COVID-19 or those who can't get the resources they need to get meals.
9 a.m.
People struggling financially because of coronavirus can get some help in Inglewood.
Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., people impacted by the virus can drive through a mobile pantry at the Forum in Inglewood and pick up food.
The event is hosted by local labor groups and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
8:30 a.m.
Riverside County officials have launched an app to report any non-essential businesses that are still open.
RivCoMobile has a coronavirus landing page where anonymous tipsters can turn in violators of public health orders. Users can specify the address and type of violation, as well as attach a photo.
Meanwhile, Manor Care in Hemet is awaiting confirmation of presumed COVID-19 cases.
Extended Care Hospital in Riverside has 28 patients and 26 staff members with coronavirus. But that's not stopping the nursing home from continuing its care of people who are healthy.
"Spirits are high, that's the most important thing, we're getting through this," said Laurie Cardiel with Extended Care Hospital.
An old Sears building in Riverside will be the next location for a federal medical station. About 125 beds will be set up there and should help with the next surge in COVID-19 patients.
8 a.m.
Renters in Southern California have seen a bit of relief as the pandemic appears to be slowing down rent hikes.
Apartment search portal RentCafe found 56 out of 95 markets had smaller hikes in March compared to a year ago.
Burbank had the biggest slowdown, only up a little over 1% in March, compared to a more than 10% hike a year ago. Burbank was followed by Pomona, West Hollywood, Huntington Beach and Rowland Heights. Government officials in different areas have issued protections when it comes to evictions and rent hikes.
Meanwhile, despite the health emergency, property taxes are now due.
But local tax officials say they are accepting applications for penalty waivers from those unable to pay on time.
Tax collectors in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties say they will consider waiving late fees on a case-by-case basis.
Tax Day has been moved from April 15 to July 15.
6 a.m.
COVID-19 antibody testing is being conducted at six drive-thru sites in Los Angeles County. Pre-selected participants, who were selected based on a random sample, will be checked for immunity against the virus.
The testing at the six undisclosed locations will also be held Saturday.
The study's goal is to determine the likely number of people in the county who have had coronavirus. Knowing this information will reveal a more accurate picture of how widely the virus has spread in the population, the mortality rate and potential immunity.
5 a.m.
Park officials at Universal Studios have extended closures until May 31.
In addition, part-time workers will be furloughed and other employees will have their salary cut.
Like many other major theme parks, Universal closed in mid-March. Employees at Universal Resorts will be paid fully through April 19. Part-time employees will be furloughed beginning May 3.
12:00 a.m.
In Los Angeles, masks are now legally required, not just recommended, when visiting businesses such as grocery stores that remain open to the public. Both customers and workers at those businesses must wear face coverings under an order from Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Other cities, including Burbank and Beverly Hills, have similar orders in place.
April 9, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Mayor Garcetti announced the city will deploy mobile, rapid coronavirus testing teams to nursing homes and facilities with sick residents. More information can be found at http://coronavirus.lacity.org/assistedliving.
Mayor Garcetti also announced Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and singer Rihanna helped fund a $4.2 million grant to provide 10 weeks of support, including shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and children who are victims of domestic violence.
2 p.m.
Just after breaking the 1,000-count threshold for COVID-19 positive cases recorded in Orange County, health officials announced they are hopeful the curve may be flattening.
Officials also released a new analysis of cases, which provides a racial and ethnic breakdown of who is testing positive in Orange County. Of the county's 1,079 total cases, 21% are White, followed by 7% Asian and 12% Hispanic or Latino.
A look at death totals shifts that order. About 35% of recorded COVID-19 deaths are among the Asian community, followed by Hispanic or Latino at 18% and 12% White.
1 p.m.
Health officials on Thursday announced 425 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, including 25 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 7,955. The mortality rate in the county has risen to 2.8%.
Officials also said among the additional deaths was a staff member at one of the shelters.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the latest coronavirus numbers for California, with 18,309 cases, 492 deaths, 2,825 hospitalized and 1,132 people in ICU. The governor said the total number of ICU patients dropped 1.9% since Wednesday -- the state's first decline, according to Newsom.
However, Newsom cautioned that people should "not read too much" into that single data point, but it is "encouraging" in highlighting the impact of physical distancing.
The governor also announced a lodging program for caregivers and other healthcare workers in the state that will provide hotel vouchers and stipends, as well as full reimbursement for low-income workers. Starting Friday, frontline workers who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19 can find hotel rooms through caltravelstore.com.
4 a.m.
The L.A. Philharmonic is canceling the rest of its season at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The orchestra announced paycuts and layoffs of 94 part-time employees. Music director Gustavo Dudamel will take no compensation during the cancellation period.
Officials said the loss of ticket sales is somewhere between $9-10 million. The fate of its summer season at the Hollywood Bowl is still up in the air.
April 8, 2020
8:40 p.m.
A crew member aboard the naval hospital ship USNS Mercy has tested positive for COVID-19, Navy officials confirmed.
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says all city and county parks will be fully closed on Easter Sunday to prevent gatherings such as picnics and Easter egg hunts. Previously, facilities connected to the parks were closed, but this will be a full closure, lasting until Monday morning.
1 p.m.
Health officials on Wednesday announced 620 novel coronavirus cases in Los Angeles county, including 29 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 7,530.
Speaking at an afternoon press conference, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, said 198 people have now died from COVID-19 in the county.
Twelve of the new cases involve people who are experiencing homelessness, Ferrer said.
Countywide, 1,133 are hospitalized with the virus, she said.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update on the latest coronavirus numbers for California, with 16,957 cases, 442 deaths, 2,714 hospitalized and 1,154 people in ICU.
The state has compiled data related to race for 37.2% of the nearly 17,000 confirmed cases. Of the 6,306 cases analyzed based on race, 30% were identified as Hispanic, 14% Asian and 6% black. Of the coronavirus-related deaths in the state in which information is available, 29% were Hispanic, 16% Asian and 3% black.
4 a.m.
Two new testing sites are open in Pasadena and in South Los Angeles. The Rose Bowl will start drive-thru testing in Lot B from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required. In South L.A., mobile testing will get underway at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. The CDU is located across the street from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Campus. Several criteria must be met to qualify for a test and get an appointment.
3 a.m.
Manhattan Beach is cracking down on people violating the city's physical distancing guidelines. Since the zero tolerance policy went into effect last week, officers have issued 129 citations and shutdown four construction sites. Officials say violators can face $1,000 fine and construction sites can be fined and closed.
April 7, 2020
11 p.m.
Hollywood Burbank Airport announced that it will be closing Terminal B effective Friday at 6 p.m. as the coronavirus pandemic has kept most passengers away from the airport. All arrivals, departures, baggage and TSA screenings will now take place inside Terminal A.
The airport is also closing many of its parking lots in response to the drop in traffic. Passengers are directed to park in either Lot E or short-term parking.
10 p.m.
The city of Carson is requiring people to wear face coverings in public after the city council unanimously passed the new order Tuesday night.
No fines will be issued to violators. Carson is purchasing 10,000 masks at a cost of $2 each to be distributed free to people at supermarkets and other essential businesses.
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said employees and customers at businesses in Los Angeles that are remaining open to the public during the coronavirus pandemic will be required to wear masks while in the business. Garcetti is signing an executive order to take effect Friday.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County's total number of coronavirus-related deaths increased to 169 after public health officials on Tuesday confirmed an additional 22 deaths. Sixteen of those individuals were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer also announced 550 new COVID-19 cases, sending the county's total number to nearly 7,000. Ten of those cases were among the region's homeless population, including one who may have resided in a shelter, which is currently under investigation, Dr. Ferrer added.
She said that the county will begin releasing detailed findings on the inequity in access to testing, acknowledging that testing is happening much less in communities where people are living in poverty or are close to poverty. Dr. Ferrer is also encouraging testing labs to collect information on race and ethnicity.
"African-Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races and ethnicities," she said.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the latest coronavirus numbers for California, with 15,865 cases, 374 deaths, 2,611 hospitalized and 1,108 people in ICU.
The governor said thanks to efforts of Californians following the safer-at-home orders, the amount of cases has begun to gradually slow.
Newsom also provided information on ways to protect mental health as many residents may be dealing with stress and anxiety while hunkering down indoors.
"Staying at home doesn't mean you're alone. We're here to do what we can to support you and be there at a time of need," Newsom said.
The governor said the state is developing a "playbook" to help Californians cope with the mental side effects of the pandemic.
More than a dozen emotional support and well-being holtlines have been established, and family support resources are available.
More information on mental health resources can be found at covid19.ca.gov.
6 a.m.
This week, nine YMCA facilities across L.A. will open their doors to help the homeless during the pandemic. They're teaming up with the Board of Public Works to provide access to restrooms, showers, and locker rooms. More facilities may be opened later this week. Mayor Eric Garcetti also says the centers will create jobs for people who have been laid off.
April 6, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says the city has seen substantial reductions in nearly every crime category since social-distancing and stay-at-home measures began in March.
Crime overall in Los Angeles is down 23% over the past month, Moore said, with reductions in every category except for auto theft.
He said there has also been a reduction in traffic collisions and traffic-related crime such as DUI and hit-and-run. With less traffic on the road, however, he noted that officers are seeing more speeding and they have been told to direct enforcement at such violations.
Moore also said there were concerns that people staying at home more could lead to an increase in domestic violence, but that has not been the case so far. Family violence is down 11% from the same period last year. Still, he reminded domestic violence victims that there are still shelters and counseling services available.
"We want to remind every victim, every survivor of family violence that we have a place for you," Moore said. "You do not have to be home, you do not have to be secluded with someone who is committing violence upon you."
He also said the LAPD has investigated and filed criminal complaints against 37 businesses that are not complying with the city's stay-at-home orders. Those cases have been forwarded to the City Attorney's Office for prosecution.
5:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the county and city have expanded capacity at their testing centers so that now anyone with symptoms can sign up to get tested, not just those in the most vulnerable populations.
"Any L.A. County resident with COVID-19 symptoms will now have access to our free testing," Garcetti said on Twitter. "Priority will still be given to those with underlying health challenges or over 65."
Priority will still be given to those 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions, health care professionals and first responders.
There are now 13 drive-up testing sites across the county, in addition to those conducted by hospitals and private labs. The county's public and private testing centers have conducted some 52,000 tests since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 21,000 were at the public testing drive-thru centers.
This week alone, he said, officials expect some 36,000 tests to be done. That testing capacity has expanded enough so that they no longer have to put strict limits on those who can be tested. New drive-thru testing sites open in Willowbrook, East L.A. and in Santa Clarita this week.
Information about testing in Los Angeles is available here.
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials on Monday announced an additional 15 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 147. Twelve of those individuals were over the age of 65, seven of which had underlying health conditions.
Officials also confirmed 420 new cases, including 12 among people who are experiencing homelessness, pushing the county's case total to 6,360. One of the homeless individuals might have been in a shelter, according to county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, and the situation is currently being investigated.
As of Monday, more than 32,000 people in the county have been tested for the virus and 14% of them have tested positive.
The mortality rate in L.A. County "creeped up" to 2.3%, according to Ferrer, who added that this week is critical and residents should arrange for medications and groceries to be delivered, if necessary.
"If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether."
12 p.m.
Orange County officials are encouraging residents to create a family preparedness plan in the event they are impacted by covid-19. Here are their suggestions: Create an alternative caregiver list in case you experience symptoms and need a trusted adult to take care of your children. Make copies of insurance cards and other important medical documents. Give special instructions listing any food allergies, medications or nutritional needs. And finally, create a "go bag" that includes essentials and any comfort items that can help your child deal with stress or anxiety while being away from a loved one. More info can be found here.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the latest coronavirus numbers for California, with 14,336 cases, 343 deaths, 2,509 hospitalized and 1,085 people in ICU.
The governor said the state is preparing for a surge in cases, including expanding hospital capacity by 40% -- adding over 50,000 additional hospital beds to empty arenas and other centers across California.
More than 81,000 people have filled out an application on California's Health Corps website to increase the availability of health care workers and help the state fight against COVID-19.
Newsom added that 500 ventilators will be sent to the national stockpile, with thousands of additional ventilators expected to arrive in the state soon, including an anticipated delivery of 500 units Tuesday.
11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Monday announced a settlement with a company over allegations that it misleadingly touted a product as a home test kit for COVID-19 without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has yet to give the green light to any such product for the virus.
The settlement is part on an ongoing effort from prosecutors to tackle illegal price-gouging and other consumer scams tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
8:30 a.m.
A plane carrying a much-needed supply of personal protective equipment for heath care workers arrived at LAX from China on Sunday night.
The plane brought 23,000 hospital gowns, which are part of the supplies President Trump has been mentioning at his daily coronavirus briefings. During's Sunday's press briefing, Trump said that since last Sunday, cargo plans have delivered 300 million gloves, almost eight million masks and three million hospital gowns.
4 a.m.
Long Beach is taking extra steps to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
A walk-up Rapid Assessment Clinic opens Monday at the Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus. The clinic will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seven days a week until further notice.
Services are for anyone who seeks immediate medical attention and there will be a separate area for anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Long Beach Sports Arena has also been turned into a temporary field hospital with about 100 cots. It'll be ready should it become necessary to alleviate pressure on nearby hospitals.
Mobile tents have also been set up outside emergency rooms at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center and College Hospital. Services are for patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
April 5, 2020
5:30 p.m.
A Riverside skilled nursing facility is facing a coronavirus outbreak with at least 30 patients testing positive, county health officials say.
3:30 p.m.
The city of L.A. is launching a new project, encouraging universities and companies to step up during the Coronavirus crisis. It's called "LA Protects," and at USC Sunday afternoon, Mayor Eric Garcetti inspected prototypes of protective gear created with a 3D printer. The initial target for the initiative is manufacturing 5 million non-medical masks for people who need them, including grocery store workers, non-medical staff in hospitals and others who provide essential services.
2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials confirmed an additional 15 deaths and 663 cases, bringing the county's death toll to 132 and case total to 5,940.
April 4, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Officials said the Los Angeles Police Department now has a total of 43 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Los Angeles Fire Department also has 13 members who tested positive for the coronavirus.
One LAPD employee recovered and returned to full duty, two people are hospitalized, and all other employees are self-isolating at home and recovering. Two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty, with one member currently in the hospital and being treated. The remaining ten employees are recovering at home.
2:30 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials confirmed an additional 28 deaths and 711 cases, bringing the county's death toll to 117 and case total to 5,277.
April 3, 2020
1 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials on Friday confirmed an additional 11 deaths and 521 cases, bringing the county's death toll to 89 and case total to 4,566.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said seven of the individuals who died were over the age of 65, all of which had underlying health conditions. Three people were between 41 and 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40, highlighting the fact that virus does not discriminate based on age.
The county is investigating coronavirus outbreaks at more than 67 institutional settings, including nursing homes, assisted-living centers, shelters, treatment centers, supported-living facilities, jails and prisons.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the latest coronavirus numbers for California, with 10,710 cases, 2,188 hospitalized and 901 people in ICU -- a 10.4% increase from the previous day. Cases in California are expected to peak in the beginning to middle of May, according to Newsom.
Following the state's pledge of $150 million in homeless aid, Newsom said 7,000 hotel rooms have been secured to house the homeless in California, with the goal of 15,000 rooms.
Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen will provide meals for homeless individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom said.
He added that Californians who looking to volunteer, including to donate blood, can go do so by signing up here.
Additionally, Newsom said 38 million N95 masks have been distributed in the state so far.
6 a.m.
Los Angeles County opened three more drive-up coronavirus testing sites Friday, while planning continues for at least three more.
The new sites are at the Pomona Fairplex, the South Bay Galleria and the Antelope Valley Mall. Testing is by appointment only. Walk-up appointments are not available.
Additional sites in Northridge, Long Beach, Lancaster and Pasadena are in the planning stages, and sites in Lancaster and Glendale are already operating.
The county's COVID-19 testing is limited to the most vulnerable residents -- those who are age 65 and older and/or have underlying health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, chronic lung disease, or moderate to severe asthma.
Testing is also limited to those who are immunocompromised, including as a result of cancer treatment, and/or have been subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period because they have been exposed to an individual with a confirmed case of coronavirus and have more than seven days of the two-week quarantine period remaining.
Anyone interested in getting tested must first register on the screening website, coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.
April 2, 2020
6 p.m.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says officers are going to start wearing surgical masks or non-medical face coverings in public. "This is for our safety, and for your safety," Moore tweeted. Mayor Eric Garcetti has already recommended that all Angelenos wear a face covering when in public.
1 p.m.
Officials in Los Angeles County on Thursday confirmed an additional 13 deaths and 534 cases, bringing the county's death toll to 78 and case total to 4,045.
Twelve of the individuals who died were over the age of 65, 11 of which had underlying health conditions, according to county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. One person was between 41 and 65 years old, prompting her to reiterate that the virus does not discriminate based on age.
"All people who get infected with COVID-19 at any age can have very serious illness, and that could mean that they're required to have a hospitalization," she said.
Two-thirds of those hospitalized have no underlying health conditions and span all aged. Five individuals in intensive care are under the age of 35, some of which also don't have preexisting health conditions.
5:30 a.m.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a report from the Labor Department showed. The figure for last week is much higher than the previous record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week.
4:11 a.m.
The U.S. government has ramped up security for Dr. Anthony Fauci, as the nation's top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic faces threats to his personal safety. Upon recommendation of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Department of Justice in recent days approved a special deputization request from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more than half a dozen special agents to provide protective services to Fauci, a Justice Department official told ABC News
April 1, 2020
7:20 p.m.
Ventura County, a region that has not been as hard hit by the virus as its neighboring counties, is taking steps to protect farm workers who are considered essential during the statewide order to stay home.
Officials on Wednesday announced that each farm worker will receive an card to identify them as such. Farm workers have also been practicing physical distancing, working the fields on every other row, and have also been given longer lunch breaks.
As of Wednesday evening, the county has confirmed 160 total COVID-19 cases, most in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Camarillo and Oxnard. The region has seen a total of 5 coronavirus-related deaths.
5 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is recommending that Angelenos wear non-medical face coverings or masks while in public for essential reasons.
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Garcetti said physical distancing guidelines will remain in place, even if you wear a mask or cover your face.
"This is not an excuse to get closer," he said.
Medical-grade masks, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for medical professions on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis in order to avoid any shortage.
Additionally, Garcetti announced that he is instructing the L.A. Department of Water and Power to shut off service to any non-essential businesses that have violated the "Safer at Home" order. He said eight city businesses have been referred to the city attorney for misdemeanor charges.
1 p.m.
Health officials reported 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 513 new cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's death toll to 65 and case total to 3,518.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer also announced that five of the new cases are individuals experiencing homelessness who tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine of the deaths were in people over the age of 65, seven of which had underlying health conditions. The other two were under the age of 65 but also had underlying health conditions, Ferrer said.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday confirmed that schools in California won't reopen after state Superintendent Tony Thurmond said students may not be able to return to campus for the remainder of the school year - but classes would remain in session, he said.
Even though a school's campus is closed, that does not mean school is closed for the rest of the year. There is still distance learning going on from home, according to Thurmond.
Limited access to home internet for countless of students has cropped up as a major concern among parents and education officials under the statewide closure of schools.
Newsom announced a partnership with Google to provide 100,000 access points to internet across the state, as well as thousands of Chromebooks to "substantially" mitigate that digital divide.
He said the tech company committed to provide a minimum of three months access to broadband connectivity. Still, more will need to be done, Newsom added.
"We still have a little more coverage that we're going to need in remote parts of the state," he added.
6 a.m.
A worker at the Union Rescue Mission tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is being treated at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center and was placed on a ventilator but is improving, officials say.
The mission's executive director said 95 residents and several employees are being quarantined on the 3rd floor. The worker's recent contacts are also being tracked down.
12 a.m.
The rent or mortgage is due for most people on April 1, and many whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis are concerned about payments. However, several protections have been put in place to ensure residents don't face immediate eviction or foreclosure.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order allowing local governments to limit evictions and foreclosures through May 31 for people who can't make their payments.
Both Los Angeles city and county leaders have implemented temporary moratoriums. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an ordinance putting a moratorium on evictions in the city for the remainder of the coronavirus crisis.
It also allows renters up to 12 months to repay back rent and businesses up to three months.
In addition, he announced landlords would not be able to increase rents for thousands of apartments in the city while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The order applies to residential units covered under the city's Rent Stabilization Ordinance, which includes approximately 624,000 units, according to a statement.
The moratoriums do not mean tenants and home owners will not need to eventually make payments as all rent and mortgages will need to be paid back in full.
For Southern California coronavirus updates from the month of March and earlier, see story here.