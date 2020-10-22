Health & Fitness

LA County easing coronavirus restrictions for breweries, wineries and tattoo shops

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday moved to relax some restrictions on businesses amid upticks in coronavirus cases in recent weeks that has delayed the county from moving out of the most restrictive tier of the state's reopening plan.

New revisions will make it easier for customers who want to visit a winery or brewery in L.A. County.

Breweries and wineries were allowed to reopen weeks ago for outdoor sit-down service as long as customers made reservations 24 hours in advance, but the new rules will remove the need to make the reservation.

The health order will also eliminate the requirement that wineries need to serve food to open outdoors.

WATCH | 7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
EMBED More News Videos

Since the World Health Organization first tweeted about an outbreak in China on January 4, here are seven things we have learned about COVID-19.



Family entertainment centers, which include batting cages and miniature golf, will also be able to reopen outdoors.

"I hope this provides much needed relief and respite for residents who are looking for some activities outside of their homes," L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during the coronavirus briefing.

The county says tattoo shops, massage businesses and other personal service providers could be allowed to reopen indoors with certain restrictions as early as Friday.

"They can now reopen back indoors, but again with the modifications that create a lot of safety for both customers and workers," L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

With a decline in the number of patients hospitalized and a continued drop in deaths, health officials still caution L.A. County remains in the purple tier with widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

"If we're not super careful when we have more interactions we end up with those spikes that we all want to avoid," Ferrer said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countybrewerycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
In 'Black Beverly Hills,' success is commonplace
Theme park officials bristle at CA's reopening guidelines
Struggling with sleep? Here's how to get a good night's rest
Suspect arrested in 1996 cold case murder of Boyle Heights teen
Debate on CA measure to change status of Uber, Lyft drivers heats up
World Series Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays even series with 6-4 win over Dodgers
Show More
Woman pulled out of burning car in nick of time
Hollywood eatery Home Plates delivers Dodgers food to local homes
COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at Newport Beach hospital
Honda Center hosts hundreds for special wedding date
'The Conners' deal with real-life COVID-19 issues in new season
More TOP STORIES News