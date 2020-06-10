LA County to allow gyms, museums, day camps, other businesses to reopen starting Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the latest step toward further reopening the region's economy, Los Angeles County is expected to modify its health order that will allow several businesses to resume operations, including gyms, day camps and professional sports facilities without spectators starting Friday.The order will be modified on Thursday, allowing those businesses to reopen their doors as early as June 12, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced on Wednesday.Zoos, aquariums, campgrounds, swimming pools, hotels for leisure travel and music, TV and film production will also be included in this phase of reopening once they implement required health protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus. That includes facial coverings and physical distancing guidelines."This is really the only way for us to reopening without creating huge increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19," Ferrer said.DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.