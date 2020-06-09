Sherman Oaks gym steps up protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19

"I'm living the American dream. At least it was a dream until about two and a half months ago," Frincu said.
He suffered economically and also missed seeing his patrons of fifteen years. He studied up on the CDC guidelines but took precautions even further:
The client's temperature is taken before entry and there are medical grade air purifiers inside.
Gym capacity has been reduced to half, with four trainers and four clients allowed each hour.
All trainers wear masks and each trainer and client have their own 20 foot space.
Workout sessions are limited to a 50 minute maximum to allow time for cleanup in between trainings.
