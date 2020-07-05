Health & Fitness

As COVID-19 surges, LA County hospitals running low on hospital beds, ICU space

Facing a new surge in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County hospitals could run out of available beds within the next two to three weeks, county health officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Facing a new surge in coronavirus cases, Los Angeles County hospitals could run out of available beds within the next two to three weeks, county health officials say.

ICU beds could run out even sooner.

County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer is urging hospitals to begin putting in place their plans to prepare for a surge.

"If the trajectory continues, the number of ICU beds - our most limited resource - is likely to become inadequate in the near future," Ferrer wrote in a letter to hospital executives.

The surge plans include putting elective surgeries and other services on hold; preparing non-traditional areas such as operating rooms and waiting rooms to hold hospital beds; and making sure facilities have extra supplies of personal protective equipment on hand.

The new projections from the county's predictive modeling team warn the trajectory of the epidemic is changing for the worse.

That means roughly 1 in 140 residents of Los Angeles County are currently infectious to others, compared to about 1 in 400 from a week earlier.

"A typical large busy store is likely to have multiple infectious persons enter and shop every day," the predictive modeling team writes.

One of the more positive developments in the otherwise alarming trend is that doctors have learned more about caring for patients with COVID-19 in ways that avoid putting them on ventilators or placing them in the ICU. That has left more of those beds and equipment available than what would have been expected with the level of medical care at the start of the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire near Agua Dulce shuts down 14 Freeway
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Illegal fireworks illuminate Southern California sky
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Engagement on after OC marriage banner falls from sky
John Wayne Airport gets $4M grant for upgrades
LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, agency says
Show More
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in LA County
Seal Beach reopens early after 4th of July closure
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
COVID-19 survivor gives birth to healthy triplets
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
More TOP STORIES News