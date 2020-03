LA County leaders, public health officials to make 'major announcements' related to COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos A second case of coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday night in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday planned to make "major announcements" about novel coronavirus and efforts to combat its spread following the announcement of a second case of the potentially deadly virus in the county The county Board of Supervisors and Department of Public Health were expected to make the announcements and "outline specific actions" in regards to the virus, formally known as COVID-19, at 8:30 a.m.Supervisor Kathryn Barger and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti would be among those in attendance.County Supervisors and the Los Angeles City Council are both expected to hear reports during their Wednesday meetings about the status of the illness locally.The county's second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Tuesday by Kaiser Permanente who is overseeing the care of the patient, currently in self-isolation and being treated as an outpatient, a spokesperson said. Additional details regarding the case were not available.In Orange County, two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the diagnoses were described as "presumptive positive," pending final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.County health officer Dr. Nichole Quick said the county recently improved its ability to perform COVID-19 testing and therefore "we expect to see more cases here in Orange County."