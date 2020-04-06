Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Officials urge LA County residents to skip grocery shopping, stay home this week

By ABC7.com staff
Officials are advising all residents of Los Angeles County to stay home this week, which they are calling critical in the widespread efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

At a Monday afternoon press conference, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said people should try not leave their homes for groceries or medications, but should instead arrange for them to be delivered, if necessary.

"If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether," she said.

The recommendation comes as the number of cases across L.A. County topped 6,000. The county's death toll now stands at 147.

Globally, the number of people dying appeared to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. The news was cautiously welcomed by leaders, who also noted that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.

The U.S. is still awaiting the peak, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of virus deaths.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,'' he told "Fox News Sunday."

EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx emphasized that certain regions can make an "extraordinary" difference in flattening their curves the next two weeks.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus californiagrocery taxcoronavirusgrocery storevirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Monrovia company donating sneeze guards to businesses
Coronavirus updates: Live events
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
Monrovia company donating sneeze guards to businesses
Coronavirus updates: Live events
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
LA reaches settlement over alleged at-home COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
COVID-19: Mayor Garcetti answers viewers' questions on taxes, property payments
Show More
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
This Long Beach drag queen is hosting virtual shows from her backyard
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
SoCal storm brings threat of mud, debris flows to IE burn area
More TOP STORIES News