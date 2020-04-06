Coronavirus: Officials urge LA County residents to skip grocery shopping, stay home this week

At a Monday afternoon press conference, county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said people should try not leave their homes for groceries or medications, but should instead arrange for them to be delivered, if necessary.
"If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether," she said.
The recommendation comes as the number of cases across L.A. County topped 6,000. The county's death toll now stands at 147.
Globally, the number of people dying appeared to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. The news was cautiously welcomed by leaders, who also noted that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.
The U.S. is still awaiting the peak, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of virus deaths.
"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,'' he told "Fox News Sunday."
