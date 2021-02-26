Coronavirus pandemic: LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases, even as COVID hospitalizations decline

As schools move closer to reopening for in-person instruction, there are now 100 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious condition linked to coronavirus.
That number marks a 77% increase in MIS-C cases over the past month. Officials suspect it is connected to a surge prompted by holiday activity.
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said campuses could reopen by April 9, depending on vaccine availability.
Starting Monday, California will allocate about 10% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and support staff, officials said.
