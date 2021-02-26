Coronavirus pandemic: LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases, even as COVID hospitalizations decline

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9660098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 15-year-old Simi Valley boy has died of MIS-C, an illness linked to the coronavirus.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid a decline in coronavirus hospitalizations in Los Angeles County, health officials are turning their attention to how COVID-19 is affecting children.As schools move closer to reopening for in-person instruction, there are now 100 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious condition linked to coronavirus.That number marks a 77% increase in MIS-C cases over the past month. Officials suspect it is connected to a surge prompted by holiday activity.Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said campuses could reopen by April 9, depending on vaccine availability.Starting Monday, California will allocate about 10% of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and support staff, officials said.