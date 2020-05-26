LA County to consider plan to let cities with less coronavirus cases reopen faster

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a plan to allow individual cities in the county to move forward with easing restrictions if they have a low number of COVID-19 cases.
Under the plan, the individual cities would not have to wait on the rest of the county to reopen.
Three cities in northern L.A. County - Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita - have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to move ahead faster, forming a coalition to accelerate reopening. For now, they have to follow the countywide restrictions.
Pasadena previously attempted to accelerate its reopening, but was denied.
The motion was introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn.
"This motion basically asks our county folks to help these regions in L.A. County petition the governor for a variance so they could move quicker," Hahn said.
Hahn says some cities she represents are also interested in the plan and believe their city data doesn't mirror the rest of the county.
L.A. County supervisors are also urging Newsom to allow the county to move into Stage 3 of the state's reopening plan, which would allow for dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, hair and nail salons to resume operations.
State officials said on Monday that in-store shopping will be permitted throughout the state with approval from county health officials.
