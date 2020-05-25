Coronavirus: California to allow shopping at retail stores to resume, LA County to update health order

The California Department of Public Health made the announcement on Monday, a major step in California's emergence from shutdown orders issued in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On Twitter, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said "all retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis."
ALL retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis. https://t.co/5YggUVmhbk
On May 21, Hahn said on Twitter she wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom and proposed he amend the state's health order to allow all retailers re-open with limited capacity, mask requirements and physical distancing.
Retail does not include personal services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbershops.
Reopening is subject to approval by county public health departments.
It was unclear when Los Angeles County might act to facilitate the resumption of in-person shopping. County retail businesses inside enclosed shopping malls were allowed to reopen this weekend, but only for curbside pickup service.
