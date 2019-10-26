Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed another local resident was diagnosed with measles.
Officials said the infected person visited a CVS pharmacy on Venice Boulevard and a Ralph's on Pico Boulevard Saturday afternoon, potentially exposing others.
The report comes days after the health department reported a Disneyland visitor might have exposed others to measles earlier this month.
Los Angeles County health officials warn of possible measles exposure at CVS, Ralphs
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News