Health & Fitness

Los Angeles County health officials warn of possible measles exposure at CVS, Ralphs

By ABC7.com
Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed another local resident was diagnosed with measles.

Officials said the infected person visited a CVS pharmacy on Venice Boulevard and a Ralph's on Pico Boulevard Saturday afternoon, potentially exposing others.

The report comes days after the health department reported a Disneyland visitor might have exposed others to measles earlier this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countymeaslescvsinfection
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of emergency declared as Tick Fire ravages SoCal
LAUSD schools close due to air quality, parents scramble to find kid-care
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Possible Tick Fire origin point under investigation
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Santa Clarita neighbors team up to fight Tick Fire
Father, child killed in Azusa apartment fire
Show More
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Eagles' Cox 911 call released
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
DHS: No immigration enforcement on Calif. wildfire evacuees
SoCal Santa Ana winds subsiding on Saturday
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
More TOP STORIES News