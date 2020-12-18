LAUSD to offer free coronavirus testing to students, employees Saturday

Seventeen school campuses in the district will serve as testing sites from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be treats and toys for the children.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting lausd.net
The testing comes as the U.S. stands on the verge of adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal as the outbreak descended deeper into its most lethal phase yet, with the nation regularly recording over 3,000 deaths per day.
The Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health and was expected to give it the green light soon, clearing the way for its use to begin as early as Monday.
