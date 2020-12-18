Coronavirus Los Angeles

LAUSD to offer free coronavirus testing to students, employees Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District on Saturday will offer free COVID-19 testing to students, employees and anyone in their household.

Seventeen school campuses in the district will serve as testing sites from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be treats and toys for the children.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting lausd.net

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 Chicago's Mark Rivera walks you through how to use the COVID-19 vaccine calculator to find your place in line to get the shot.


The testing comes as the U.S. stands on the verge of adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal as the outbreak descended deeper into its most lethal phase yet, with the nation regularly recording over 3,000 deaths per day.

The Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health and was expected to give it the green light soon, clearing the way for its use to begin as early as Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeleslausdschoolscoronavirus californiacoronavirus pandemicteachersstudentscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Coalition calls for strict LA County lockdown to control COVID surge
LA County hospitals could 'go under' if holidays intensify COVID surge
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coalition calls for strict LA County lockdown to control COVID surge
LA County hospitals could 'go under' if holidays intensify COVID surge
Riverside County reports 8,000 COVID cases in 24 hours
LA County embarks on mission to vaccinate health care workers
LAX flight diverted due to medical emergency possibly linked to COVID
Mayor Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tests positive for COVID
Government shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
Show More
Some Trader Joe's frozen edamame recalled due to listeria
Distance learning survey reveals obstacles for LA County students, teachers
Judge rules Garcetti can be deposed in former adviser's sexual harassment case
'Feliz Navidad' cracks Billboard top 10 for 1st time in 50 years
Vanessa Bryant sued by her mother for financial support
More TOP STORIES News