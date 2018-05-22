CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Lesser known NPH mimics Alzheimer's but is reversible

EMBED </>More Videos

A disorder called NPH can produce symptoms similar to Alzheimer's or Parkinson's but is treatable. (KABC)

By
Imagine if you, or a loved one suddenly started to experience memory loss and started walking or moving differently.

These are all symptoms that point toward a diagnosis of Parkinson's or Alzheimer's. But you might be suffering from something else, called NPH, which mimics these diseases - yet it's reversible.

Seventy-year old Betty Smith has plenty of energy; she's active and every day takes her rescue dogs Holly and Oliver on long walks.

But a little more than two years ago, her family noticed she was having trouble walking.

Betty's sister-in-law, Sandi Smith, noticed the odd movement Betty was making. Sandi Smith said, "We called it a waddle to begin with. She just seemed to kind of waddle."

Then Betty began to fall whenever she changed directions. A neighbor had been diagnosed with Parkinson's, one of Betty's worst fears.

"She had a very bright mind trapped in a body that couldn't function," Betty recalled.

Dr. Manoucher Manoucheri is an internal medicine specialist and is the director of the NPH Program at Florida Hospital.

"It is critical to diagnose NPH early; it is the only reversible condition you can actually help the patient with," Manoucheri said.

NPH, or normal pressure hydrocephalus, is a buildup of cerebral spinal fluid in the brain's cavities. Cerebrospinal fluid is a clear, colorless fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord. Normally, the fluid circulates around the brain and is reabsorbed. But if the patient is unable to reabsorb the fluid, then it accumulates.

Besides the memory issues, and impaired bladder control, there's another more tell-tale symptom; a shuffling gait. Or a walk that, in Betty Smith's case, was described more as waddling.

To treat NPH surgeons implant a shunt which slowly drains excess fluid from the brain, lowering the pressure.

"It is basically a tube placed in the ventricle and subcutaneously goes into peritoneal cavity," Manoucheri explained.

In addition to the shunt, NPH patients may also have a neuropsychiatric evaluation and physical therapy.

For some patients, like Betty, when the pressure is gone they begin to recover. And recovery can happen relatively quickly - some even see improvement in a week.

A few months after surgery, Betty traveled to Budapest with a friend and visited her sister-in-law in Alaska.

The complete reversal brought Betty and her family great relief.

"It's this big smile on my face," she said. "I've had my own personal miracle. I'm very, very blessed."

Manoucheri says with early diagnosis, many patients have their symptoms reversed. Unfortunately, because the symptoms of NPH, like cognitive issues and balance issues, mimic those found in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients, it's often overlooked or misdiagnosed.

But if NPH is not treated, it can worsen, and may cause death.

In about half of the cases, a brain injury, caused by infection or trauma, is the cause of the fluid buildup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of HealthhealthelderlyAlzheimer's Diseaseparkinson's disease
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News