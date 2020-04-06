Coronavirus

Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from Mayor Garcetti, LA County public health officials, Gov. Newsom

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on state's COVID response
1 p.m.: Coronavirus briefing by Los Angeles County health and elected officials

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti holds news briefing on coronavirus in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclive updatecoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Trump holds briefing from White House: WATCH LIVE
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
COVID-19 vaccine trial reports promising results
Ongoing closure of Disneyland taking toll on Anaheim economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Lynwood city manager removed after comment on Compton shooting
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
OC schools cleared to reopen starting Tuesday
SoCal company builds space-saving desks for at-home learning
COVID: Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people
Firefighters battle 2 separate fires in LA
Show More
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
Armed carjacking suspect in custody after massive search in Lynwood
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
More TOP STORIES News