WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update as CA climbs past 500,000 confirmed cases

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov.Gavin Newsom will give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic at noon Monday.We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook . Check back at 12 p.m. to watch live and read updates.Gov. Newsom hasn't held a COVID-19 press conference since last Monday, when he announced a $52 million investment in fighting the virus in the Central Valley. Fresno, Tulare and Stanislaus counties have some of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in the state - though as of Monday, about 94% of the state's population is on the COVID-19 watch list California has 509,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. Over the weekend, we saw some early signs that the summer surge may slowly be declining. The seven-day average of new cases was 7,929 per day, down from 9,852 the week prior.That being said, cases, hospitalizations and resulting deaths continue to rise.