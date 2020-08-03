WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update as CA climbs past 500,000 confirmed cases

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov.Gavin Newsom will give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic at noon Monday.
Gov. Newsom hasn't held a COVID-19 press conference since last Monday, when he announced a $52 million investment in fighting the virus in the Central Valley. Fresno, Tulare and Stanislaus counties have some of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in the state - though as of Monday, about 94% of the state's population is on the COVID-19 watch list.
California has 509,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. Over the weekend, we saw some early signs that the summer surge may slowly be declining. The seven-day average of new cases was 7,929 per day, down from 9,852 the week prior.
That being said, cases, hospitalizations and resulting deaths continue to rise.
