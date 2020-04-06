Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus update

WEDNESDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials give coronavirus update
2:30 p.m.: President Donald Trump gives briefing
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus briefing

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

