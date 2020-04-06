Coronavirus

Live updates: Protest coverage, briefings from local officials, former President Obama speaks at town hall

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on protests and unrest sparked by George Floyd's death as well as the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
2 p.m. Former President Barack Obama participates in Obama Foundation town hall
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

