Health & Fitness

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at North Carolina coast: Friends

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast, according to family friends.

They say David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington, but died Thursday at the hospital.

Argay is from Cary, North Carolina.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthcheckhealthfoodseafoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 73, found dead after Granada Hills house fire
PCH shut down in Malibu following fatal crash
Woman who serenades LA Metro riders remains a mystery
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
1 student hospitalized, 1 arrested after Corona del Mar altercation
Average price of regular gas in SoCal jumps to $4
Flight from JFK makes emergency landing due to unruly passenger
Show More
High-speed chase on 10 Freeway ends in crash in Alhambra
LAPD officer injured after crash with alleged DUI driver in DTLA
Newsom's homelessness task force comes to LA to listen to concerns, offer help
LA drivers may pay to help alleviate congestion
Volunteers including veterans build playground in Anaheim
More TOP STORIES News