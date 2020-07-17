Health & Fitness

Manhattan Beach to issue fines for not wearing a face covering

Manhattan Beach is joining several other Southern California cities that are issuing fines for people who fail to wear face coverings in public.
The City Council this week authorized an order effective Wednesday at 8 p.m., that requires everyone to wear a covering over their nose and mouth when they leave home, with certain exceptions.

Violations are punishable by fines starting at $100 for the first incident, $200 for the second and $350 for subsequent violations.

The exceptions are for people younger than two years old; people with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that interferes with them wearing a covering; for lip-reading situations involving a hearing-impaired person; and while swimming.

People seated at restaurants are required to wear face coverings except while actually eating and drinking.

"The time for warnings is over," said Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery. "Face coverings must be worn when you are outside of your home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Montgomery noted that if Manhattan Beach and other cities do not slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom may again decide to close the beaches and additional activities and businesses.

While other state and local officials have issued orders for people to wear masks while in public, most are relying on voluntary compliance. Only a handful of cities have announced their intent to issue fines for those who do not comply.

Around Southern California, other cities that are also enforcing face coverings with fines include West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.

The mask order is designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus as California sees cases surge to the highest daily rates since the pandemic began. Health experts say the wearing of masks or face coverings can help reduce the spread of the virus, in addition to measures such as frequent hand washing, physical distancing of at least six feet and remaining home as much as possible.

