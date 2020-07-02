Santa Monica, West Hollywood announce fines for not wearing a face covering

Health & Fitness

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Santa Monica and West Hollywood have announced new fines and other enforcement measures to crack down on people who don't wear face coverings in public.

Santa Monica amended its emergency declaration to authorize fines of $100, $250 or $500 for people who refuse to wear face coverings where required. Businesses that violate health protocols can face fines of $500, $750 or $1,000.

Businesses are also authorized to refuse service to any individual who does not wear a face covering or who fails to comply with social distancing.

"As public health experts have shared widely this week, we are in a dangerous period with dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations," said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg. "Face coverings are essential"

In West Hollywood, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies will start to crack down on people who don't wear face coverings in public.

Deputies in the city will issue citations for people without face coverings, with first-time offenders facing a $300 fine, according to the West Hollywood sheriff's station.

Authorities made the announcement Wednesday evening.

"Beginning this month, we will start issuing Administrative Citations for people who are not conforming to the Order to wear a face cover/mask in public," a statement from the station said. "Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to Community health is too great."



First-time offenders will be fined $250 and a $50 fee, for a total of $300.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order June 18 for everyone to wear a face covering, and the West Hollywood sheriff's station says it has been educating the public about the need for face coverings since then.

Some people are exempt from wearing a mask under Newsom's order. Exemptions include children aged 2 and under, people who are hearing impaired and people with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

The announcement comes as the COVID-19 infection rate in California has surged.
