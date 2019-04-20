Man's rapid heartbeat returns to normal when ambulance hits pothole

It would be hard to find anyone who likes potholes, but hitting one apparently saved a Nebraska man's life.Paramedics were racing a 59-year-old man to the hospital.He had a dangerously rapid heartbeat of 200 beats per minute.When the ambulance hit a pothole, medics said the man's heartbeat suddenly returned to normal.Doctors say this is rare, but it can happen."One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles... Clear... And a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," one doctor said.The man is expected to fully recover.