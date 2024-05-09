Massive fire erupts at RV dealership in Santa Fe Springs after burglary call

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A burglary call turned into a massive firefight at an RV dealership that left more than a dozen vehicles damaged in Santa Fe Springs.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mike Thompson's RV Super Store on Firestone Boulevard.

According to the Whittier Police Department, officers responded after the dealership's alarm went off in the gated lot. When they arrived, they encountered flames that quickly spread among the closely bunched vehicles.

Authorities say about 14 RVs were either damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but fire investigators were said to be going through surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.