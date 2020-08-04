Coronavirus

'Miracle' COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 132-day battle

NEW YORK -- After battling COVID-19 for 132 days, Chris Rogan is a miracle patient. He was released from a New York hospital on Tuesday morning.

"It's definitely shocking, because when I went down there, it was only 150,000 cases," Rogan recalled. "When I woke up, it was 2.5 million. I was like, 'What? Are you serious?'"

What was serious is what Rogan went through.

Among other complications, the 29-year-old patient had to be intubated twice for a total of 71 days, coded once, had a tracheotomy and suffered blood clots that resulted in a bedside leg amputation.

READ ALSO: After 4 months in the hospital, Houston COVID-19 patient goes home

"Actually, when I first woke up, I had no clue about it. The surgical team was like, 'Does it still feel like there's a leg there?' I was like 'What? What do you mean is there still a leg there?' So I knew it was serious," Rogan added.

Rogan's case is much like that of late Broadway actor, Nick Cordero, who also endured a long battle with COVID-19 and lost his leg.

"I could feel what [Cordero's wife] was going through. Like their cases were so similar," said Rogan's wife, Crystal. "Like to the point I would check the news every day to see how Nick Cordero was doing, because it gave me hope that if he was doing better, then Chris would do better, too."

"Better" is precisely Rogan's new outlook on life after his amputation and brink with death.

"It's not the end of the world, and it doesn't define me. I feel like my quality of life is going to be better, because I appreciate so much more," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityoutbreakcoronavirusnationalcoronavirus outbreakhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
When will Clorox wipes be back in stock?
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest party
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Domino's surprises SoCal couple forced to cancel wedding
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway SB near Elysian Park reopens following crash
Some schools in CA watch list counties may reopen
Navy finds vehicle that sank off SoCal coast in deadly Marine accident
When will Clorox wipes be back in stock?
Nephew arrested in murder of Valencia man missing since 2017
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest party
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Show More
Jackie Lacey's husband charged with misdemeanor assault
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
Scientists capture 'murder hornet' in Washington state
Mask-optional party at Hollywood bar prompts investigation
Live-action 'Mulan' will be released on Disney+ for a fee
More TOP STORIES News