Health & Fitness

Nail salons, malls, cardrooms allowed to reopen in LA County

Indoor malls, nail salons and cardrooms in LA County will be allowed to start reopening soon with restrictions
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Indoor shopping malls, nail salons, cardrooms and outdoor playgrounds in Los Angeles County will be allowed to start reopening soon with restrictions, the county's health director said Wednesday.

Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the limited reopenings will be allowed on a staggered basis over the next 10 days.

The changes are being allowed as Los Angeles County remains on the state's most restricted tier for COVID-19, but as the county also continues to show improvements in case numbers, hospitalizations and death totals.

Indoor malls will be allowed to reopen with 25% maximum occupancy, while food courts and other common areas will remain closed, Ferrer said.

Nail salons can also open indoors with 25% occupancy, but they are encouraged to also offer outdoor service.

EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.



Cardrooms can reopen only for outdoor gaming. Indoor activities will be restricted to cardroom employees. No food or beverage service will be allowed.

Outdoor playgrounds will be allowed to reopen, pending approval of the local cities and the county's recreation department. Parents and children must wear face coverings when using outdoor playgrounds and no food or drink is allowed in the playground areas.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angelesnail saloncoronavirus californiagamblingmallcoronavirusshoppingcoronavirus los angelesreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
Second boy dies in apparent street racing crash in Westlake Village; suspect ID'ed
LA County takes step toward reopening some schools
'Healthy' college student dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
Federal judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
Why you pay taxes, and rich Americans don't always have to
Show More
Dodgers confident going into NL wild-card series vs Brewers
Marine jet crashes after clipping refueling tanker in Coachella Valley
Pelosi, Mnuchin plan last-ditch meeting on stimulus bill
Metallica donates $250K to West Coast wildfire relief
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
More TOP STORIES News