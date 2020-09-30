Nail salons, malls, cardrooms allowed to reopen in LA County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6406701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Indoor shopping malls, nail salons, cardrooms and outdoor playgrounds in Los Angeles County will be allowed to start reopening soon with restrictions, the county's health director said Wednesday.Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the limited reopenings will be allowed on a staggered basis over the next 10 days.The changes are being allowed as Los Angeles County remains on the state's most restricted tier for COVID-19, but as the county also continues to show improvements in case numbers, hospitalizations and death totals.Indoor malls will be allowed to reopen with 25% maximum occupancy, while food courts and other common areas will remain closed, Ferrer said.Nail salons can also open indoors with 25% occupancy, but they are encouraged to also offer outdoor service.Cardrooms can reopen only for outdoor gaming. Indoor activities will be restricted to cardroom employees. No food or beverage service will be allowed.Outdoor playgrounds will be allowed to reopen, pending approval of the local cities and the county's recreation department. Parents and children must wear face coverings when using outdoor playgrounds and no food or drink is allowed in the playground areas.