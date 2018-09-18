CIRCLE OF HEALTH

New cosmetic trend: probiotic toothpaste

EMBED </>More Videos

Adding probiotic to your toothpaste might be beneficial.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Looking for the newest trend in cosmetics? Probiotic toothpaste is next in line.

"I'm getting bombarded with literature about prebiotic and probiotic toothpaste and mouth washes," said dentist Mark Burhenne.

It's all part of a booming cosmetic dentistry market expected to reach more than $22 million by 2020.

People like Caty Cole have even started making their own probiotic toothpaste at home. "I really, really like it. It doesn't feel like such an assault on my mouth as regular toothpaste," said Cole.

But it doesn't stop at toothpaste. You can find prebiotic and probiotic rinses and tablets as well. Some of the products claim beneficial bacteria can help your mouth, teeth and gums.

"What happens in the mouth, happens in the body. There's this oral systemic connection that I think dentistry is just waking up to," said Burhenne.

Preliminary studies seem promising, but the consensus is that more research needs to be done. "We know that if you can keep the oral microbiome in good shape that's going to help downstream in the guts," said Burhenne.

Experts recommend a healthy diet, including probiotic-rich foods as the best way to find that bacterial balance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth caredentistCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Steps to take to prevent pain caused by 'tech neck'
New hospital robots are helping OC nurses monitor patients
Bio-hacking claims to strengthen bones in minutes with high-tech machines
New study reveals what to try 1st for low back pain
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
New personal training spot Zane Fit now open in Laguna Beach
Steps to take to prevent pain caused by 'tech neck'
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake discharged from hospital
New hospital robots are helping OC nurses monitor patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC pair accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
LA City Council approves drafting ordinance to ban fur sales
McDonald's workers to strike in Los Angeles and 9 other cities
Brush fire in Tujunga contained after threatening homes
Firefighters extinguish inferno at Sun Valley auto parts yard
Hazing seen as possible factor in UC Riverside student's death
Gov. Brown signs bill making it easier for sidewalk vendors to operate legally
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Show More
Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed, 2nd wounded
Morgue overflow truck carrying 157 bodies parked in Mexico neighborhood
Norco High School placed on lockdown two days in a row
South LA fire: 2 buildings erupt in flames at construction site
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
More News