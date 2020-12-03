Newsom announces new stay-at-home lockdown likely to hit SoCal within days

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a strict new region-based stay-at-home order that could take effect in Southern California within days.The new order will be triggered if a region's hospital ICU capacity drops below 15%.Newsom said that is expected to happen "within days" in Southern California and three other regions out of five in California. The remaining region is the Bay Area and that is expected to hit the threshold later in December.The new order again closes a wide range of businesses and activities and urges people to stay at home whenever possible and always wear masks when outside the home."We really all need to step up," Newsom said. "We need to meet this moment head-on and we need to do everything we can to stem the tide, to bend the curve."According to Newsom's office, if a region hits the 15% or lower threshold for ICU capacity, the following activities and sectors must close within 48 hours:Indoor and Outdoor PlaygroundsIndoor Recreational FacilitiesHair Salons and BarbershopsPersonal Care ServicesMuseums, Zoos, and AquariumsMovie TheatersWineriesBars, Breweries and DistilleriesFamily Entertainment CentersCardrooms and Satellite WageringCasinosLimited ServicesLive Audience SportsAmusement ParksDEVELOPING: This story will be updated.