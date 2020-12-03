Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a strict new region-based stay-at-home order that could take effect in Southern California within days.
The new order will be triggered if a region's hospital ICU capacity drops below 15%.
Newsom said that is expected to happen "within days" in Southern California and three other regions out of five in California. The remaining region is the Bay Area and that is expected to hit the threshold later in December.
The new order again closes a wide range of businesses and activities and urges people to stay at home whenever possible and always wear masks when outside the home.
MORE on Newsom's order here
"We really all need to step up," Newsom said. "We need to meet this moment head-on and we need to do everything we can to stem the tide, to bend the curve."
According to Newsom's office, if a region hits the 15% or lower threshold for ICU capacity, the following activities and sectors must close within 48 hours:
Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds
Indoor Recreational Facilities
Hair Salons and Barbershops
Personal Care Services
Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums
Movie Theaters
Wineries
Bars, Breweries and Distilleries
Family Entertainment Centers
Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering
Casinos
Limited Services
Live Audience Sports
Amusement Parks
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Newsom announces new stay-at-home lockdown likely to hit SoCal within days
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News