CIRCLE OF HEALTH

New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes

EMBED </>More Videos

A new treatment for dry eye called Lipiflow takes about 12 minutes to apply and the relief can last 12 months.

By
Thirty million Americans suffer from dry eye.

In fact, the condition is on the rise due to our overuse of digital devices. Now, new technology may offer some relief to those dealing with chronic dry eye.

Like Robin Pearsall. She's an avid reader. But a few years ago, she couldn't even enjoy a good book.

Pearsall said, "It got to where I felt I had sand in my eye, felt gritty, which is very uncomfortable."

Turns out she suffers from dry eye.

Optometrist Chandra Mickles says the symptoms are more than just annoying.

"Dryness, scratchy eyes, they feel like something is in their eye, we call it foreign body sensation," Mickles said.

She says up to 80 percent of people with dry eye suffer from a common condition called MGD or meibomian gland dysfunction.

"They produce the oil that prevents the tears from evaporating," Mickles said.

Up until now, doctors would have to manually push on the glands to get the oil out.

Now new technology is changing that. It's called Lipiflow.

"It's actually pressing on the glands with a gentle pressure to express them," Mickles explained.

FDA-approved Lipiflow works by heating up the oil in the glands, which then unblocks them.

The entire process takes 12 minutes.

"The studies show that it lasts 12 months," Mickles said.

Lipiflow is not covered by insurance yet and treatment can cost between $900 and $1,500, depending on where you go.

But Pearsall feels it's worth it.

Pearsall said, "I know I'm taking as good care of myself as I can, and I'm buying peace of mind."

Treating chronic dry eye varies from patient to patient depending on the severity. Sometimes a humidifier or even eye drops will do the trick and is enough to offer relief.

For others, surgery may be required.

And again, depending on how severe the condition is, an ophthalmologist may prescribe treatment medications.

Another treatment option is artificial tear inserts, which are similar to a contact lens.

One thing Mickles does recommend to patients is to continue lid hygiene at home such as using warm compresses in between treatments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healtheye carehealth
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Boost your health by eating fermented foods
New research looks at the connection between movement and memory
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts video
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Show More
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
More News